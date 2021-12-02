Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. United Parcel Service comprises 1.1% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after buying an additional 92,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

UPS stock opened at $194.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

