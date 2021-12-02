Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $1.01 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.