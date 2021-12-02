Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 27,156 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,769,000 after acquiring an additional 635,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after acquiring an additional 322,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

