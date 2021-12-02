Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 27,780 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. Clean Harbors makes up approximately 1.4% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $98.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

