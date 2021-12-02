Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.60, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $171.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

