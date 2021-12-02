FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 63.8% in November

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FUJIFILM stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.45. 20,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,037. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.10. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.