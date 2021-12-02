FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 63.8% in November

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FUJIFILM stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.45. 20,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,037. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.10. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
FUJIFILM Company Profile
Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.