FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Shares Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.49 and last traded at $31.49. Approximately 72 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

