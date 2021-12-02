FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Trading 0.4% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.83 and last traded at $33.83. 5,840 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FJAN. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 385.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 97,226 shares during the last quarter.

