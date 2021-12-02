FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Trading Up 0%

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)’s stock price was up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 102,190 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUFD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,531,000.

