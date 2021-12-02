Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.18.

NYSE:FRO opened at $6.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Frontline by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

