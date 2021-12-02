Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 8,830 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.50% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,599,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 84,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.41. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.21.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

