Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 20,888 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,888 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Steelcase worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Steelcase by 66.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Steelcase by 443.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Steelcase by 191.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Steelcase by 19.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 1,160.23%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

