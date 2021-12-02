Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 16,898 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $133.92 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $138.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

