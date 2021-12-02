Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Compass Minerals International worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.70%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

