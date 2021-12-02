Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $23.63 Million Stock Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,775 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.71% of Paya worth $23,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 152.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 154.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 689.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,276 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Paya in the second quarter valued at about $14,092,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Paya by 29.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,145,016 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.24 million, a P/E ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

