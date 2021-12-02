Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 861,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,155 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $21,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Switch by 132,166.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.53%.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,094,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $3,468,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,826,555 shares of company stock valued at $46,669,009. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

