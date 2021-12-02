Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €78.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FME. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.75 ($76.99).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €52.62 ($59.80) and a 52 week high of €71.44 ($81.18). The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion and a PE ratio of 17.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

