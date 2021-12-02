Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

FELE stock opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.97. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In related news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

