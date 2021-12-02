Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 455,483 shares.The stock last traded at $142.60 and had previously closed at $141.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

