Fractal (FCL) Price Reaches $0.29

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $487,412.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00062601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00070940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00093715 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.40 or 0.07928950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.04 or 1.00095717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

