Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after acquiring an additional 445,365 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,619,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $256,873,000 after acquiring an additional 132,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,700. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.