Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 362,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 442,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

FMX stock opened at $70.17 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,415,000 after acquiring an additional 215,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,279,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,634,000 after acquiring an additional 440,572 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

