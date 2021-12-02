FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $112.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE FMC opened at $100.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.