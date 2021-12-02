Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLYW. Raymond James upped their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 985,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,932. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.20.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,526 shares of company stock worth $4,422,533.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $55,596,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

