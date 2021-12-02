Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VIAAY opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of -0.78.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

