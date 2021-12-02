FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:SKOR)

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of SKOR opened at $53.15 on Thursday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $55.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.64.

