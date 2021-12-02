Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 28.1% in November

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.80. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

