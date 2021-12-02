Flamingo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.86 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $79.14 million and $20.86 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

