Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.090-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.50 million-$601.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.23 million.Five9 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.360-$0.370 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $139.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a twelve month low of $131.70 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,988 shares of company stock worth $8,674,522. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

