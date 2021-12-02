Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Five Below stock opened at $189.19 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $153.34 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.35.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.