Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s current price.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.80.

Shares of FIVE opened at $189.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a 52 week low of $153.34 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.72 and a 200-day moving average of $195.87.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,003,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

