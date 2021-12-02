First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.52 and last traded at $93.28. 74,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 59,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61.

