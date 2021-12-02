First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the October 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after buying an additional 191,880 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 953,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 60,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the last quarter.

FCT stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

