First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA MMLG traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $26.54. 75,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

