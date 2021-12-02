First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.99 and last traded at $99.24. 42,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 38,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.372 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $44,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

