First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $69.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.
