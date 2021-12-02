First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $69.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 240.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 61.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 339.9% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $97,000.

