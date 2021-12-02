First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Up 106.8% in November

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.418 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

