First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.22 and last traded at $39.57. 16,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 22,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04.

