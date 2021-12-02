First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

FR opened at C$14.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.23. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,706,796. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$171,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$446,585.91. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,892.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.