First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $423.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

