First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.27.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 5,075 shares of company stock worth $231,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

