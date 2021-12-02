First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $14.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.51 million to $14.91 million. First Community posted sales of $14.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $59.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $58.41 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $59.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.47 on Thursday. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. First Community’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of First Community by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Community by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

