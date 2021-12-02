First Bancorp Inc ME Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $158.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day moving average of $166.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $147.69 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

