First Bancorp Inc ME Takes $3.82 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $452.29 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $455.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

