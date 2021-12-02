First Bancorp Inc ME Invests $331,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $111.17 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

