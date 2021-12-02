First Bancorp Inc ME Invests $289,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

