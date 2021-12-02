First Bancorp Inc ME Invests $1.22 Million in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF makes up 1.2% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $180.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.89 and its 200 day moving average is $184.45. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $197.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.