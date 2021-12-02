First Bancorp Inc ME Invests $1.11 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.1% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.67 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

