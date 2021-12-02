First Bancorp Inc ME Buys New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $131.76 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.86.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

