First Bancorp Inc ME Buys New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $265.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.10 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.